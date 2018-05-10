2018 Jeep Wrangler four-cylinder turbo engine rated up to 23 mpg city

Enlarge Image Emme Hall/Roadshow

The EPA has finally gotten around to evaluating the 2018 Jeep Wrangler with its 2.0-liter turbo I4 engine, and the results are quite good.

The EPA estimates that the 2018 Jeep Wrangler's turbo four-banger will achieve 23 mpg city and 25 mpg highway in two-door form with an eight-speed automatic transmission. When it comes to the four-door Wrangler Unlimited, economy drops by 1 mpg to 22 city and 24 highway.

Highway estimates aren't much different than the new Wrangler with its 3.6-liter V6 -- in fact, the V6 Wrangler two-door also achieves 25 mpg highway, albeit with a six-speed manual transmission. The biggest bump is in city mileage, where V6 models can't fare better than 18 mpg. Having an extra 5 mpg in the city never hurts.

The Wrangler's new turbo four promises more torque at the expense of horsepower. It's rated at 268 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, whereas the V6 makes 285 hp and 260 torques. Sadly, there is no manual transmission option for this engine.

The V6 is still the more affordable option. Opting for the turbo I4 will boost the 2018 Wrangler's price by either $1,000 (if you're already spec'ing a model with an automatic) or $3,000 (if you're looking at a manual). But with a starting price below $30,000 for a base Wrangler Sport two-door, it won't break the budget if you opt for that additional torque.