2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio to start at $81,590

When the 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio hits dealers in late spring it'll start at $81,590, which includes $1,595 for destination charges. That's a far cry from the base Stelvio that starts at $42,990 including destination, but then again the Quadrifoglio version is packing a much more substantial performance punch.

While the normal Stelvio is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder with 280 horsepower, the range-topping Quadrifoglio packs a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 churning out 505 horsepower and 443 pound-feet of torque. The engine works with an eight-speed automatic transmission to help get the Quadrifoglio to 60 mph in 3.9 seconds and up to a top speed of 176 mph.

Enlarge Image Alfa Romeo

To sharpen handling, it receives a torque vectoring differential, Alfa's four-mode drive selector, specific tuning for the adaptive suspension system, 20-inch wheels and six-piston Brembo brakes in front. For customers who plan on really pushing their Stelvio Quadrifoglio, a Brembo carbon-ceramic brake package is available.

Visually setting the Quadrifoglio apart from lesser Stelvios are hand-painted four-leaf clover badges on the front quarter panels, rear spoiler, side sills and aforementioned wheels. The cabin is dressed with leather and Alcantara seats, leather-wrapped dash and door panels, carbon fiber trim and a 200 mph speedometer. Alfa will also offer optional Sparco carbon fiber shell seats for people who may want to participate in an occasional track day.

Finally, the $81,590 price tag will buy you some bragging rights. A Nürburgring lap time of 7 minutes 51.7 seconds make the Stelvio Quadrifoglio the fastest production SUV to circle the Green Hell to date.