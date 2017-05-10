Alfa Romeo prices 2018 Stelvio crossover from $41,995

Alfa Romeo managed to sneak the new Giulia sport sedan under the $40,000 barrier when it launched. The company wasn't able to do the same for the Stelvio crossover, but it's pretty darn close.

The 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio will start at $41,995. For that price, you get the base model's 280-horsepower, 2.0-liter turbocharged I4, an eight-speed automatic and standard all-wheel drive. Other standard bits include a carbon fiber driveshaft, leather seats, rear parking sensors, a backup camera, remote start and 18-inch alloy wheels.

If you're feeling particularly spry, there's a $1,800 Sport Package that adds 19-inch wheels, sportier suspension tuning, paddle shifters and a sportier steering wheel. It also zhushes up the aesthetics with aluminum trim, gloss-black window surrounds, black roof rails, aluminum sport pedals and colored brake calipers.

One step above the base Stelvio, the Stelvio Ti adds just $2,000 to the price tag. Your hard-earned $43,995 will go toward fancier standard equipment, including larger wheels, an 8.8-inch infotainment screen, front parking sensors, a heated steering wheel and heated seats.

There are two options packages available for the Stelvio Ti -- the Sport and Lusso packages, each costing $2,500. The Sport Package gives the car a more aggressive appearance and ride quality, whereas the Lusso Package errs on the side of luxury, making use of fancier exterior and interior appointments.

Sadly, Alfa Romeo declined to discuss pricing of its 505-horsepower Stelvio Quadrifoglio at this time, but pricing information should arrive later this year. The two base Stelvio models go on sale first, though, landing at dealerships some time this summer. The prices seen here don't include $995 for destination and handling.