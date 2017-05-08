Here's how much the 2017 Honda Civic Type R will cost... in the UK

When Honda unveiled the new, global 2017 Civic Type R, perhaps the biggest question on everyone's mind was the cost. Now, we have an idea of its price. But only overseas.

Honda unveiled Civic Type R pricing information for the UK. A base Type R will start at £30,995, which converts to about $40,180, with the GT trim starting at £32,995, or about $42,780. Honda also unveiled UK lease pricing -- it's in line with the current car, starting at £299 (about $390) per month for 36 months.

Enlarge Image Andrew Krok/Roadshow

There are several differences between UK and US Civic Type R models, so don't expect much (or any) of this information to line up when US pricing is announced. We only get one trim level in the US -- the fully loaded Touring model -- whereas the UK gets a base and optional GT trim, which adds navigation, dual-zone climate control, cross-traffic alert, a better radio and LED fog lights.

Thankfully, the US pricing won't be a direct conversion from UK figures. If it were, it'd be way more expensive than Honda said it would be. The automaker claimed that the US-spec Civic Type R would end up in the mid-$30,000 range, but nobody will know for sure until Honda releases that information. Honda didn't immediately return a request for comment.

The 2017 Honda Civic Type R will be the first Honda-branded Type R in the US. It packs a 306-horsepower, 2.0-liter I4, and all that power is sent to the front wheels through a six-speed manual transmission. The US-spec CTR comes with adaptive suspension, LED headlights and a navigation system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It should be at dealerships later this year.