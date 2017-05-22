2017 Toyota Corolla: Not the best, but not without virtue, either

Ah, the Toyota Corolla. Poster car for folks who just want an appliance to get them from Point A to Point B reliably, efficiently and with minimal fuss. Toyota sells 1.5 million units of its compact Corolla family each year globally, and the company is understandably not about to mess with a good thing. This latest 2017 model gets a bit of a front-end refresh and a new trim line or two, but basically, the Corolla remains a safe choice for middle-of-the-road consumers.

To celebrate the 1968 North American debut of the Corolla, Toyota let me loose in this 50th Anniversary Special Edition. The limited-edition trim is built on the nearly top-of-the-line SE trim and comes with a 7-inch touchscreen running Toyota's Entune Audio Plus infotainment. Integrated navigation is not available in the 50th Anniversary edition -- sadly, it's only optional in the top XSE trim. Instead, I found my way using the Scout GPS app that I had to download to my phone. Toyota seems to be one of the last manufacturers to hold out against adding Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a decision that is putting it behind rivals.

Regardless, the Scout GPS app is pretty easy to use, if you don't just use Google Maps or Waze directly from your phone and bypass the whole system. Scout let me search for an address or point of interest, but once the route was selected, the system only offered up turn-by-turn directions. An overall view on a map was not available. Inputs are rather slow, but the voice recognition system works pretty well, and had no problem with many of the Spanish-named streets that are common in California.

Entune offers a Messaging function, but I wasn't able to get it to work with my iPhone. However, I could use Siri Eyes Free as a workaround. By using Apple's Siri on my paired iPhone and the car's own voice command system, I could send text messages, place calls and select music. It's not as convenient as your phone's interface, but it's a close second.

Toyota could make its system a bit simpler by offering Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, but on the whole, it's not bad. Updated graphics and the option of integrated navigation at the lower trim would be nice, but Entune gets the job done with minimal fuss.

Safety standard

If advanced driver's aids are of primary concern, the Corolla offers a lot of appeal. Toyota Safety Sense is commendably standard across all trim lines, and it includes precollision alert with pedestrian detection and automatic high beams. Also included is lane departure alert with steering assist. When the car drifts into a neighboring lane without a signal, both audible and visual alerts are activated and a gentle nudge is applied to the steering wheel. Adaptive cruise control is also standard, but it doesn't work below 25 miles per hour, making it useless in stop-and-go traffic. This is a lot of advanced safety kit to come standard on a low-priced automobile.

New for 2017 is a redesigned front end, with a fresh grille and LED headlamps. The intakes on either side are edging into bulldog Toyota Mirai territory, but at least designers are doing something to make the compact sedan stand out more. The attractive Black Cherry Pearl paint seen on my test model is only available on the Special Edition, and it's echoed on the inside with piping along the seats and contrasting trim.

The rest of the interior is pretty stylish, especially for a Corolla, with some sporty touches like an asymmetrical housing around the infotainment system and some pretty fly HVAC vents. Although plastic abounds, much of it has a soft touch and the feel is not wholly unpleasant. The Mazda3 cabin feels more upscale, but most folks should be satisfied with the Corolla's interior look.

Emme Hall/Roadshow

The Corolla sports a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine under the hood, producing 132 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque. That's pretty low for the segment, with the Mazda3, Honda Civic and Chevrolet Cruze all offering at least 20 more horses and more torque to boot. The Cruze is also offered in a diesel, with a whopping 240 pound-feet and an EPA highway rating of 52 miles per gallon.