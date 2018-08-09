Samsung Galaxy Watch on our wrists, in both sizes

CNET también está disponible en español.

Samsung has another watch, just in time for 2018 smartwatch season: the Samsung Galaxy Watch.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 38
Read First Take

The new watch comes in two sizes: 42 and 46mm. Both have AMOLED displays.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
2
of 38
Read First Take

Here are both sizes on my wrist. The 42mm is $330 (£279) and 46mm is $350.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 38
Read First Take

The smaller 42mm watch comes in rose gold, black and silver. The 46mm version only comes in silver.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
4
of 38
Read First Take

Samsung Galaxy Watch is a new name for its smartwatch line. Before this, all the smartwatches were known by the Gear brand.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 38
Read First Take

The specs look promising: heart rate, GPS, swim-ready water resistance, and optional stand-alone LTE models.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 38
Read First Take

The 22mm (46mm) or 20mm (42mm) straps are replaceable.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 38
Read First Take

Battery life is improved: it's supposed to last several days on a charge.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 38
Read First Take

The 42mm watch has a 270-mAh battery. The 46mm version has a considerably larger 472-mAh battery.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 38
Read First Take

The case seems thicker than last year's Gear Sport watch. But this watch is 5ATM water resistant, which means showers, swims and more are all possible.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 38
Read First Take

The band feels nice.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 38
Read First Take

Spotify is available, just like last year. Songs can be streamed or downloaded.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 38
Read First Take

Keep in mind, these are the Bluetooth models. The LTE-equipped watches will arrive at a later date, price TBD.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 38
Read First Take

The leather strap looks sharp.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 38
Read First Take

The circular 1.3- or 1.2-inch display, depending on the watch size, has a 360x360-pixel resolution, is always on and is covered in Gorilla Glass DX+.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 38
Read First Take

A new calendar watch face has an interesting spin on appointment-keeping.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 38
Read First Take

Heart rate also measures stress in a new mode.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 38
Read First Take

Stress levels can be measured, and if you're iffy, a "breathe" mode is available that encourages deep breaths, much like what Apple Watch and Fitbit offer.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 38
Read First Take

The watch still uses Samsung's Tizen software and Gear apps. Samsung's watches work on Android phones, and even iPhones (but the conduits and app support aren't as good).

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
19
of 38
Read First Take

The rotating bezel is back, and remains a clever spin on design and control. There are also two side buttons.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
20
of 38
Read First Take

Bixby will be the watch's voice assistant, when it launches.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
21
of 38
Read First Take

Thick, no?

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
22
of 38
Read First Take

The watch has 4GB of storage.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
23
of 38
Read First Take

These watches also have Samsung Pay, and a built-in barometer.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
24
of 38
Read First Take

Apps are still shown in a wheel-like array.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
25
of 38
Read First Take

Keep in mind, though: this watch is sneaking out ahead of Google and Apple's next expected watches.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
26
of 38
Read First Take

A new wave of Wear OS devices could outperform this. And the Apple Watch will doubtless have new features, and maybe a new design.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
27
of 38
Read First Take

But the Samsung Galaxy Watch seems to have a really complete set of features, and a battery life that will stand above other high-performance watches.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
28
of 38
Read First Take

The watch recognizes 39 activities, and autorecognizes six.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
29
of 38
Read First Take

Watch faces still look good.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
30
of 38
Read First Take

Samsung's news-headline app.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
31
of 38
Read First Take

How will this watch perform? We haven't reviewed it yet.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
32
of 38
Read First Take

It looks good.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
33
of 38
Read First Take

But I'd wait.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
34
of 38
Read First Take

A look at some of the activity modes.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
35
of 38
Read First Take

Spotify might be worth it for those who subscribe.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
36
of 38
Read First Take

Also, Samsung's watches can do sleep tracking, something Apple Watch and Wear OS watches don't really do yet.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
37
of 38
Read First Take

Stay tuned for more, and read our Galaxy Watch hands-on.

Published:Caption:Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
38
of 38
Read First Take
