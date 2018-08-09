Samsung Galaxy Watch on our wrists, in both sizes

CNET también está disponible en español.
Samsung has another watch, just in time for 2018 smartwatch season: the Samsung Galaxy Watch.
The new watch comes in two sizes: 42 and 46mm. Both have AMOLED displays.
Here are both sizes on my wrist. The 42mm is $330 (£279) and 46mm is $350.
The smaller 42mm watch comes in rose gold, black and silver. The 46mm version only comes in silver.
Samsung Galaxy Watch is a new name for its smartwatch line. Before this, all the smartwatches were known by the Gear brand.
The specs look promising: heart rate, GPS, swim-ready water resistance, and optional stand-alone LTE models.
The 22mm (46mm) or 20mm (42mm) straps are replaceable.
Battery life is improved: it's supposed to last several days on a charge.
The 42mm watch has a 270-mAh battery. The 46mm version has a considerably larger 472-mAh battery.
The case seems thicker than last year's Gear Sport watch. But this watch is 5ATM water resistant, which means showers, swims and more are all possible.
The band feels nice.
Spotify is available, just like last year. Songs can be streamed or downloaded.
Keep in mind, these are the Bluetooth models. The LTE-equipped watches will arrive at a later date, price TBD.
The leather strap looks sharp.
The circular 1.3- or 1.2-inch display, depending on the watch size, has a 360x360-pixel resolution, is always on and is covered in Gorilla Glass DX+.
A new calendar watch face has an interesting spin on appointment-keeping.
Heart rate also measures stress in a new mode.
Stress levels can be measured, and if you're iffy, a "breathe" mode is available that encourages deep breaths, much like what Apple Watch and Fitbit offer.
The watch still uses Samsung's Tizen software and Gear apps. Samsung's watches work on Android phones, and even iPhones (but the conduits and app support aren't as good).
The rotating bezel is back, and remains a clever spin on design and control. There are also two side buttons.
Bixby will be the watch's voice assistant, when it launches.
Thick, no?
The watch has 4GB of storage.
These watches also have Samsung Pay, and a built-in barometer.
Apps are still shown in a wheel-like array.
Keep in mind, though: this watch is sneaking out ahead of Google and Apple's next expected watches.
A new wave of Wear OS devices could outperform this. And the Apple Watch will doubtless have new features, and maybe a new design.
But the Samsung Galaxy Watch seems to have a really complete set of features, and a battery life that will stand above other high-performance watches.
The watch recognizes 39 activities, and autorecognizes six.
Watch faces still look good.
Samsung's news-headline app.
How will this watch perform? We haven't reviewed it yet.
It looks good.
But I'd wait.
A look at some of the activity modes.
Spotify might be worth it for those who subscribe.
Also, Samsung's watches can do sleep tracking, something Apple Watch and Wear OS watches don't really do yet.
Stay tuned for more, and read our Galaxy Watch hands-on.