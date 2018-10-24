Maximus Camera Floodlight shines light on your yard

CNET también está disponible en español.
The Maximus Camera Floodlight costs $249. It isn't currently available internationally, but the US price converts to roughly £195 and AU$330 at the current exchange rate.
It has a built-in intercom so you can talk to a visitor through your phone.
The camera has 1080p HD live streaming.
The motion detector sends you push alerts when it senses nearby activity.
This is a hardwired floodlight camera, designed to replace an existing wired outdoor light fixture.