If you're serious about home kettlebell workouts, the JaxJox KettlebellConnect presents a unique space-saving alternative to the half-dozen different weights you'd otherwise have littering your floor. Not only is this a six-in-one weight system, but it also has a related JaxJox app that automatically logged my reps, sets, pounds lifted and the total time I spent using the kettlebell.

I even paired my Fitbit to the app, where it tracked my steps, calories burned and miles traveled for a more complete picture of my fitness (this was somewhat hit-or-miss, which I'll discuss more later on).

My main hesitation is the price. This thing costs a whopping $349 -- the same as Apple's overpriced HomePod smart speaker. That said, a quick perusal of Amazon shows that kettlebells don't always come cheap. Some cost just $12 each, while others cost $65 or more. So if I split the difference and say $30-$40 is a rough average cost of a single kettlebell, $349 doesn't seem quite as ridiculous.

Overall, the KettlebellConnect is a clever compact gadget that makes weight lifting goals easier to manage via the app. It's well worth consideration if you're a fan of kettlebell workouts... just don't bank on a reliable Fitbit integration.

At a glance, KettlebellConnect is, well, just one kettlebell nestled in a rechargeable, battery-powered base.



But if you press the plus or the minus button on the base, weight cylinders inside attach to the kettlebell -- or drop off the kettlebell -- in 6-pound increments. KettlebellConnect ranges from 12 to 42 pounds, which gives you six weights in one.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

JaxJox claims the kettlebell will last about 14 hours on one charge; I found that to be about right during my testing. You can always keep it connected to power 24/7, too, if you don't want to bother with a draining battery.