Sleep is personal. No two people sleep the same, and while there are plenty of tips, research and tools out there to improve your nightly rest, it all comes down to comfort. The Beautyrest SmartMotion Base 3.0 ( ) is the company's latest high-end, motorized bed frame, and it aims to give everyone the options they need for a better night's sleep.

The $1,500 base comes with several customizable features, but it isn't really a smart bed. That is, not until you pair it with the Beautyrest Sleeptracker Monitor, a sensor available for free with your bed purchase (or for $200 individually) that records your sleep stats and works with Amazon Alexa. Of the four smart beds we tested, Beautyrest gets most things right. However, if you're looking for temperature control, the WinkBed CoolControl Base is a better bet. If you're looking for a way to smarten your existing mattress, the Eight Sleep Mars+ is a good place to start. If you're ready to spend big bucks on a new bed, and you're curious about sleep stats, I'd recommend the SmartMotion Base 3.0 and Sleeptracker Monitor.

View full gallery Tyler Lizenby/CNET

SmartMotion Base 3.0

I tested the queen-size Beautyrest SmartMotion Base 3.0 in my own home for just over five weeks. Apart from one weekend trip to visit my parents, my husband and I slept on it every night. Setup was simple, but this bed is really heavy, and it comes in one piece. It barely fit up the narrow stairs of my 1940s home. That said, the single piece does make it easy to assemble. Attach the legs at the desired height (there are options for 3-inch, 5-inch or 8-inch legs), plug in the power cord and install the included headboard brackets if you're using a headboard. A printed installation guide and owner's manual are included in the box.

View full gallery Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Beautyrest makes two other SmartMotion bases, the 1.0 and the 2.0. There's a comparison chart on the Beautyrest website. To sum it up, the 3.0 model adds a third preset memory position, four USB charging outlets, and a "next to nightstand" feature that keeps the mattress close to the wall when the head end is raised. Sturdiness gets better down the line as well. The SmartMotion 1.0 has a weight limit of 650 pounds, while the 2.0 and 3.0 models can support up to 850 pounds. I tested the base and Sleeptracker Monitor with Beautyrest's Sonya Luxury Firm mattress, but the SmartMotion Base 3.0 is compatible with any adjustable, standard innerspring or memory foam mattress.

Comfort and customization

Because you can use the SmartMotion Base 3.0 with any mattress, firmness and material are up to you. With your preferred mattress installed, the SmartMotion Base 3.0 adds customization for motion and massage. Mechanics in the base support raising and lowering the head and foot of your bed independently, and the king size model includes individual movement for each side of the bed. A "Zero G" setting that raises your feet above your heart to relieve pressure on the lower back and promote circulation. I found Zero G to be comfortable and even a bit floaty as the name implies, but I didn't find myself using it very often. My husband and I agreed Zero G was a comfortable setting, but not one we'd use for anything longer than watching a movie or reading before bed. That's primarily because we're both side sleepers, and the shape of the mattress in the Zero G position isn't as comfortable overnight.

The SmartMotion Base 3.0 comes with a remote to control these features, and you can override the three preconfigured preset buttons to save your own favorites. There's also a handy magnet on the side of the bed to hold the remote, a feature I appreciate since my nightstand is already crowded.

One of the features missing in this smart bed setup is the option for temperature control, like you'll get in the Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed and the WinkBed CoolControl Base. What it lacks in climate control, the SmartMotion Base 3.0 attempts to make up for with its massage feature. There are six levels of massage for the head and foot of the bed. I enjoyed the first two levels, but beyond that the noise was too loud, and my second-story bedroom felt like it might shake apart. That said, if massage chairs are your thing and you'd like that feature in a bed, Beautyrest will impress you with its vigor.