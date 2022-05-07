X

Can a Can-Sized Projector Create a Big Picture? Yes the Can Can.

Smaller than a 12-ounce soda, the Anker Nebula Capsule pours out the pixels.

Geoffrey Morrison
Geoffrey Morrison

The Anker Nebula Capsule projector sits on a delicate blue background.
The tiny Anker Nebula Capsule can fit in your pocket and stream movies whenever you want (as long as it's dark enough).

Check out our full review: Anker Nebula Capsule Pico Projector: Phosphorescent Pocket Pal.

The Anker Nebula Capsule sits on a glass table in front of an artistically blurred background.
The Capsule is rated for 100 lumens and I measured 85, making it the dimmest projector we've tested. However, it's tiny and inexpensive.

A closeup view of the tiny Capsule's even tinier focus dial.
There's no lens zoom or shift, but unlike many inexpensive projectors, it has a focus dial. Personally I prefer a simple analog control like this over most automatic focus features.

The top of the Capsule showing its four buttons.
These are the only buttons. To control the Capsule you'll need either the remote or the free Nebula Connect app.

The black-on-black remote in front of a green nature-esque background.
The remote is taller than the projector. You won't end up using it much because it's far easier to use the app.

A closeup of the back of the Capsule revealing its micro USB and HDMI inputs.
Micro USB for power. A full-size HDMI port is welcome. Some more expensive portable projectors make due with Mini HDMI.

A top-down view of the Capsule.
The Capsule can work double duty as a Bluetooth speaker. On the bottom is a standard tripod mount.

The Capsule tries to blend in with some cans of soda and coffee.
An eclectic four-pack for sure.

Check out our full review of the Capsule: Anker Nebula Capsule Pico Projector: Phosphorescent Pocket Pal.

