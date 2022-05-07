Can a Can-Sized Projector Create a Big Picture? Yes the Can Can.

Smaller than a 12-ounce soda, the Anker Nebula Capsule pours out the pixels.
The tiny Anker Nebula Capsule can fit in your pocket and stream movies whenever you want (as long as it's dark enough).
Check out our full review: Anker Nebula Capsule Pico Projector: Phosphorescent Pocket Pal.
The Capsule is rated for 100 lumens and I measured 85, making it the dimmest projector we've tested. However, it's tiny and inexpensive.
There's no lens zoom or shift, but unlike many inexpensive projectors, it has a focus dial. Personally I prefer a simple analog control like this over most automatic focus features.
These are the only buttons. To control the Capsule you'll need either the remote or the free Nebula Connect app.
The remote is taller than the projector. You won't end up using it much because it's far easier to use the app.
Micro USB for power. A full-size HDMI port is welcome. Some more expensive portable projectors make due with Mini HDMI.
The Capsule can work double duty as a Bluetooth speaker. On the bottom is a standard tripod mount.
An eclectic four-pack for sure.
