Amazon's New Invite-Only Deals Help You Get the Biggest Prime Day Sales

Along with announcing the dates of this summer's Amazon Prime Day -- July 11 and 12 -- the online retailer on Wednesday introduced a new shopping tool: invite-only deals for some of the biggest discounts of its summer sale. Now you can preregister for certain Prime Day products to get a better chance of buying them before they sell out.

Once a year, if you're an Amazon Prime subscriber, Amazon Prime Day gives you the opportunity to get "lightning deals" -- discounts on a limited supply of products for a limited time. The most popular products or most valuable deals can sell out quickly.

Amazon's new invite-only deals for Prime Day this year give bargain hunters a chance to ensure access to specific deals without having to watch the site like a hawk on July 11 and 12. Below, learn how Amazon Prime Day invite-only deals work and how you can sign up for special deals today. For more, learn all the details about Amazon Prime Day and see how Prime Day deals compare with Fourth of July sales.

What are Amazon Prime Day invite-only deals?

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET

Don't want to miss a deal on a product? You can request an invitation to take part in a sale. Some of the biggest Amazon Prime Day deals are already displayed on the site now, with a special box on the right indicating they are "Available by invitation." A yellow "Request invite" button sits below the promoted Prime Day price. Clicking that button will register you for a guarantee to buy the product at the Prime Day price when it goes on sale.

Invitations will be granted based on the number of products Amazon has in stock. If your request for an invitation is successful, you'll get an email from Amazon with a special link to buy the product when it goes on sale.

In its announcement today, Amazon noted four products that currently advertise Prime Day prices and offer the option to request invites: 75% off the Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series, 60% off the Bulova Men's Marine Star Chronograph watch, 55% off the JBL Live 660NC noise-canceling headphones and 50% off the Foreo Luna 3 facial cleansing brush.

How do Amazon Prime Day invite-only deals work?

It's simple for Amazon Prime members to request invites for deals that are available by invitation. Look for the yellow button marked "Request invite" below the advertised Amazon Prime Day price. These buttons will only be present on products that are marked "Available by invitation."

Amazon/Screenshot by CNET

After you click the yellow button, a small pop-up window will confirm that you've requested an invitation, and the product page will refresh to show "Invite requested." You'll also get a confirmation email from Amazon with the subject "Invite-only deal requested," that shows the product you requested and the Prime Day deal price.

If you're selected by Amazon to receive an invitation, you'll get an email during Prime Day with a special link to buy the product. The product page will display a timer showing how long you have left to make the purchase. If you're not selected for the invitation, you'll receive an email explaining that as well.

You can only apply for one invitation for each product, but you can request invites for as many Prime Day deals as you like.