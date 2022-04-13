Amazon to Start Charging Sellers 5% 'Fuel and Inflation' Fee

Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images

In response to rising costs, Amazon will begin levying a 5% "fuel and inflation surcharge" on third-party merchants who use its fulfillment services. The fee, a first for the e-commerce giant, will start being charged April 28.

According to a notice to sellers, the fee will apply to all product types, including "non-apparel, apparel, dangerous goods and Small and Light items."

Merchants who use the Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA) service -- which stores, packs and ships their goods -- already pay seller fees. In November, Amazon announced FBA fees were going up "to partially offset the higher permanent operating costs we face going forward."

The company's new surcharge is roughly equal to 24 cents per unit, CNBC reported, still below UPS' 42-cent fuel surcharge and the 49-cent fee charged by FedEx.

"In 2022, we expected a return to normalcy as COVID-19 restrictions around the world eased, but fuel and inflation have presented further challenges," the FBA team said in the notice. "It is still unclear if these inflationary costs will go up or down, or for how long they will persist," the notice continued, "so rather than a permanent fee change, we will be employing a fuel and inflation surcharge for the first time, a mechanism broadly used across supply chain providers."

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It's estimated almost 90% of Amazon's 2-million-plus sellers use its FBA service. Analysts predict many will pass the increase on to their customers.

"Costs inevitably have to be shared across the economy, customers included," John Elder, CEO of Black Label Advisor, told Business Insider. "FBA sellers can only handle so much margin compression before customers are affected."