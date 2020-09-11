Zoom's apps now allow logging in with 2-factor authentication

Angela Lang/CNET

Zoom's videoconferencing apps have become essential for some schools and businesses looking to stay connected during the pandemic, but the company's rise has also seen it dealing with security challenges. In a bid to make its service more secure, Zoom Video Communications on Thursday began expanding support for two-factor authentication for logging in to its platform.

As detailed in a blog post, users who opt to have the extra security layer can either use "authentication apps that support Time-Based One-Time Password (TOTP) protocol (such as Google Authenticator, Microsoft Authenticator, and FreeOTP)" or have Zoom send you a code "via SMS or phone call."

To enable the extra security layer, log in to Zoom's website, go to My Account and click on the Profile tab. Scrolling down should reveal a section where you can "turn on" two-factor authentication.

Administrators who run multiple Zoom accounts for their organizations can also enable two-factor authentication; Zoom has provided the steps on its blog and on a support page.

Zoom previously allowed for two-factor authentication via apps like Google Authenticator, but, as The Verge notes, it was only for logging in on the web and not for its mobile or desktop apps.

The addition of two-factor authentication is the latest move by Zoom to boost its security. Earlier this year the company acquired secure messaging and file-sharing service Keybase to help encrypt its chats.

