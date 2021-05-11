YouTube will pay $100M to people posting Shorts, its TikTok rival

James Martin/CNET

YouTube is creating a $100 million fund to pay people who make Shorts, its take on TikTok, and it hinted it will soon start testing ads in earnest on these short, vertical, looping clips, as the world's biggest source of online video starts figuring out how payments could make Shorts more competitive to its viral, upstart rival.

The $100 million fund will be paid out over the course of this year and next, and it will launch in the "coming months," YouTube said in a blog post Tuesday.

YouTube also said that Shorts are becoming more widely available across its service by, for example, including Shorts in the feed of content from channels you subscribe to and adding a Shorts tab in the bottom row of the mobile app. Finally, it noted some updates to Shorts as a product: the ability to remix audio from videos across YouTube is rolling out to everyone soon, as well as the automatically adding captions, record up to 60 seconds with the Shorts camera, adding clips from your phone's gallery to add to your recordings, and adding basic color-correction filters.

Google's massive video site the latest tech giant trying to tap into the sensation around TikTok, the social video app owned by Chinese company Bytedance. Facebook's Instagram launched it own TikTok copycat, Reels, in August, after Facebook shut down another wannabe, Lasso, last year.

With YouTube's Shorts fund, the Google video giant is taking another page out of TikTok's playbook. TikTok launched a creators fund last year, set to pay out more than $1 billion to people posting on TikTok in the US and more than double that to TikTokers globally over three years.

To put YouTube's $100 million fund for Shorts creators in context, YouTube ads generate about $100 million in revenue in about a day and a half, on average in Google's last quarter. In the year-and-a-half timeframe that YouTube will pay out $100 million from this Shorts fund, YouTube pays roughly $15 billion to everyone else who qualifies to make money there.

But those billions of dollars paid to YouTube uploaders are a track record of YouTube directly paying its creators, something that TikTok has only flirted with so far. The TikTok stars making the most money do so through sponsorships and brand deals, not from TikTok itself.

Both YouTube and TikTok are vague about who gets paid and how much.

YouTube said that it will reward "thousands of creators whose Shorts received the most engagement and views" each month out of the fund. The company said it will have more details around payment distribution as it gets closer to launching the fund in the coming months.

TikTok has said that its creator fund payments are calculated by weighing factors like number of views, video engagement, location of views and the total number of participants in the program, among other things.

YouTube said that anyone who posts Shorts is eligible to earn money from the new fund, so long as they follow YouTube's community guidelines. For its part, TikTok's creator fund has requirements such as being at least 18 years old and having 100,000 followers and 100,000 video views in the last 30 days.