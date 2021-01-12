YouTube suspends Trump's ability to upload new videos

Angela Lang/CNET

YouTube placed a temporary ban on President Donald Trump posting new videos to the platform on Tuesday, joining a chorus of social media companies curbing the president's presence on their platforms in the wake of the deadly riot that engulfed the Capitol last week.

"After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump's channel for violating our policies," YouTube said in a tweet. "It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days."

YouTube said it would also indefinitely disable comments on the president's channel, citing "ongoing concerns about violence."

YouTube parent company Google says on a support page that "content encouraging others to commit violent acts are not allowed on YouTube."

Social media companies have been trying to avoid a repeat of the violence that erupted last when a mob of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol during the vote to confirm President-elect Joe Biden's election victory. Twitter and Facebook each suspended Trump's accounts for incendiary comments following the riots.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a developing story …