YouTube revamps its gaming homebase ahead of shutting down its Gaming app

YouTube is giving gamers a renovated homebase before shutting down its dedicated Gaming app. Tuesday, Google's massive video service it is launching a newly renovated hub for videos about and streaming video games, which is more consistent with how YouTube normally looks on a laptop or computer.

In March, it will shut down the YouTube Gaming app.

YouTube previously launched a YouTube Gaming app in 2015, along with a website that was essentially a simplified version of the app via the web. The new site is youtube.com/gaming.

Gaming is a big deal on YouTube. Of the 1.9 billion monthly visitors to YouTube overall, about 200 million people come to watch other people playing games -- daily. But YouTube, which is used to dominating free video on the internet globally, actually has stiff competition in gaming from Twitch. Owned by Amazon, Twitch only focuses on gaming video, making it more nimble to address the specific needs of gamers. It gets 140 million people visiting every month.

On the new site, personalized gaming content is at the top of the page, along with live games and the latest gaming videos from your subscriptions. It has dedicated shelves for live streams and trending videos. Like in the app, you can follow your favorite games to get videos related to it from all over YouTube.

In a move to bolster people who post gaming videos on YouTube, the company will be calling out creators "on the rise." Each week, it will showcase a new up and coming gaming creator. It's launching in the U.S., will roll out to more countries in the future.

