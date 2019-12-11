YouTube new harassment policies bans racial, gender or LGBTQ insults

Seth Rosenblatt/CNET

Google's YouTube said Wednesday that it would intensify some harassment policies on its massive video service, including a promise to remove videos that insult somebody based on race, gender or sexual orientation -- whether the victim is a private figure or the most famous person in the world. Personal threats, even ones that are veiled or implied, will be prohibited, and creators with a pattern of harassing behavior could be revoked from making money with their videos.

YouTube has evolved into an unparalleled machine churning out video -- 500 hours of content is uploaded every minute for more than 2 billion monthly viewers to watch. But the company has been plagued by backlashes for failing to wrangle offensive content or dangerous attacks on its platform.

Among the changes announced Monday, YouTube pledged to crack down on demeaning language, saying it would no longer allow content that maliciously insults somebody based on protected attributes like race, gender or sexual orientation. That applies to attacks on private people, other creators, politicians or celebrities.

It also promised that it would go beyond its past practice of prohibiting explicit threats, now pledging to ban veiled or implied threats too. It gave the examples of content simulating violence toward someone or language suggesting physical violence may occur.

And creators who show a pattern of harassing behavior may find their ability to make money on YouTube revoked, even if no individual instance of harassment crosses the line. the channel of

Earlier this year, YouTube was criticized for taking this route with the channel of Steven Crowder, a conservative comedian that repeatedly mocked Carlos Maza, a progressive journalist who is Latino and gay. After days of backlash, YouTube demonetized Crowder by taking away revenue-generating ads, but the move mocked by some critics who pointed out he could still make money outside of YouTube by selling merchandise.