CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

iPhone SE review SpaceX Starlink rockets launch Coronavirus updates The Mandalorian season 3 HBO Max launch date Coronavirus tips

YouTube launches free new original shows during COVID-19

The 11 shows feature celebrities including Joseph Gordon-Levitt​ and Matt Steffanina.

Listen
- 00:27
youtube-3

YouTube is launching a series of new shows.

 Angela Lang/CNET

YouTube on Wednesday said it's launching 11 free new original shows as people spend more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. They include a dance special called Move With Me featuring dancer and producer Matt Steffanina, and a show about people being creative together during the pandemic called Create Together With Me, hosted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt

"Some shows will help you learn, some will make you laugh," YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said in a tweet. "There's something in this list for everyone."

Some shows launch later this month, while others start streaming in May and June.