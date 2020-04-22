YouTube launches free new original shows during COVID-19

YouTube on Wednesday said it's launching 11 free new original shows as people spend more time at home during the COVID-19 pandemic. They include a dance special called Move With Me featuring dancer and producer Matt Steffanina, and a show about people being creative together during the pandemic called Create Together With Me, hosted by Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
"Some shows will help you learn, some will make you laugh," YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki said in a tweet. "There's something in this list for everyone."
Some shows launch later this month, while others start streaming in May and June.
