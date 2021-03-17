You can now get the super-cheap Wyze Cam 3 at Amazon

Chris Monroe/CNET

We've had a lot of great things to say about the new Wyze Cam 3. It's a weatherproof indoor/outdoor camera with 1080p color night vision, an 80-decibel siren, microSD slot for local storage and free 14-day cloud storage -- all for about $30. It's enough to strike fear deep in the hearts of $200 security camera makers. But since launch, it has only been available direct from Wyze. Not anymore: .

You might notice a price disparity between Wyze and Amazon. It's currently selling for $24 at Wyze, but Amazon's price includes shipping, while Wyze does not. The bottom line? It kind of evens out in the wash.

Price aside, this is the same Wyze Cam 3 that CNET's Megan Wollerton said was "easy to recommend" because of its price, performance and free cloud storage (which you can improve with the $2 per month Cam Plus subscription).

