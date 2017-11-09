You can now buy Amazon Alexa speakers at Whole Foods

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

The next time you're shopping for organic produce at Whole Foods, you might notice a new tech-centric aisle in the store. Select Whole Foods locations are now selling Amazon Alexa speakers. Whole Foods says the new Amazon Echo, Echo Dot, Fire TV sticks, Fire tablets and Kindles are available for sale in over 100 stores, in a press release Thursday.

In June Amazon agreed to buy Whole Foods and closed the $13.7 billion deal on Aug. 28. It's no surprise Amazon is looking for ways to cross-promote, particularly as the holiday season approaches. And it just might work -- buy an Alexa device when you're cruising around Whole Foods and ask Alexa to add a Whole Foods-brand item to your shopping list when you're home.

Amazon also plans pop-up stores in five additional Whole Foods locations starting Nov. 13 in Chicago and Rochester Hills, Michigan. Alexa devices will be on hand for demos, as well as information about Amazon's Prime service.