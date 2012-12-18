Yahoo China quietly shutters its music service

Yahoo has announced that it is terminating its music service in China as of next month, according to The Next Web.

Apparently the closure comes as the Web giant looks to rework its product strategies.

"Thank you all for your continued support of Yahoo's products," a statement posted on the Yahoo China's music search portal read, according to The Next Web. "As part of an adjustment to our product strategy, we have decided to stop providing the Yahoo [China] Music service starting January 20, 2013."

With new CEO Marissa Mayer on board, Yahoo has been hinting at restructuring. Her hiring came shortly after the company agreed to sell its stake in China's largest e-commerce company Alibaba for $7.6 billion. Mayer suggested that Yahoo might use the proceeds of the deal for new acquisitions.

According to The Next Web, Alibaba will continue to run Yahoo China as the companies finish their transitional period over the next few years.

Yahoo isn't the only tech company to drop its music business in China. Google shut down its Chinese music download service in September. Google said that the product wasn't doing as well as expected, so it "decided to shift resources to other products."

CNET contacted Yahoo for comment. We'll update the story when we get more information.