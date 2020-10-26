Xbox Series X walkthrough showcases smooth UI, Quick Resume

The Nov. 10 launch of Xbox Series X and S is drawing near, and Microsoft on Monday gave us an in-depth look at what the experience of playing its next-gen console will be like in a 14-minute video walkthrough.

Xbox engineer Harrison Hoffman highlights the smooth user interface, how the backward-compatible Series X and S will improve Xbox One games like Gears 5, Dirt 5 and Subnautica and how the Quick Resume feature lets you speedily switch between them.

If you're worried about running out of space for all those games, the video also reminds us about the 1TB Seagate Game Drive. Hoffman notes that it runs just as quickly as the Series X's internal SSD, but doesn't mention the $220 price tag -- a hefty sum of money to spend after investing in the $500 Series X or the $300 Series S.

Read more: Best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X, Series S with 4K, 120fps input and VRR