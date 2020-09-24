Xbox Series X 1TB expandable storage costs $220

Adding 1TB of storage to your Xbox Series X or Series S will cost you $220, as revealed by a Best Buy preorder page for Seagate's Game Drive. lt'll be available on Nov. 10, the day Microsoft's next-gen consoles come out.
