Winner Wonderland

This holiday season we want to make your home smarter with more than $4,000 in smart-home gadgets.

You can enter every day from December 5 till December 14 to increase your chances of winning, and on top of that the prize gets better and better each day. Plus you can even get extra entries for each friend who registers using your unique link. As simple as that!

I bet you are wondering about the prizes. Here is a list of the prizes by day, and don't forget to click on the links to find out more about the gadgets by reading our reviews.

Day 1: Amazon Echo Dot (2nd generation).

Day 2: Amazon Echo Dot and a Philips SlimStyle LED.

Day 3: Amazon Echo Dot, a Philips SlimStyle LED and a Trendnet Powerline 500 AV2 Adapter (Kit).

Day 4: Amazon Echo Dot, Philips SlimStyle LED, a Trendnet Powerline 500 AV2 Adapter (Kit) and a Honeywell Lyric Wi-Fi Leak and Freeze Detector.

Day 5: Amazon Echo Dot, a Philips SlimStyle LED, a Trendnet Powerline 500 AV2 Adapter (Kit), a Honeywell Lyric Wi-Fi Leak and Freeze Detector and an Amazon Echo.

Day 6: Amazon Echo Dot, a Philips SlimStyle LED, a Trendnet Powerline 500 AV2 Adapter (Kit), an Honeywell Lyric Wi-Fi Leak and Freeze Detector, a Amazon Echo and a Belkin WeMo Insight Switch.

Day 7: Amazon Echo Dot, a Philips SlimStyle LED, a Trendnet Powerline 500 AV2 Adapter (Kit), a Honeywell Lyric Wi-Fi Leak and Freeze Detector a Amazon Echo, a Belkin WeMo Insight Switch and a Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit.

Day 8: Amazon Echo Dot, a Philips SlimStyle LED, a Trendnet Powerline 500 AV2 Adapter (Kit), a Honeywell Lyric Wi-Fi Leak and Freeze Detector, a Amazon Echo, a Belkin WeMo Insight Switch, a Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit and a Nest Cam Outdoor.

Day 9: Amazon Echo Dot, a Philips SlimStyle LED, a Trendnet Powerline 500 AV2 Adapter (Kit), a Honeywell Lyric Wi-Fi Leak and Freeze Detector, a Amazon Echo, a Belkin WeMo Insight Switch, a Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit, a Nest Cam Outdoor and August Smart Lock HomeKit-enabled.

Day 10: Amazon Echo Dot, a Philips SlimStyle LED, a Trendnet Powerline 500 AV2 Adapter (Kit), a Honeywell Lyric Wi-Fi Leak and Freeze Detector, a Amazon Echo, a Belkin WeMo Insight Switch, a Philips Hue White LED Starter Kit, a Nest Cam Outdoor, a August Smart Lock HomeKit-enabled and a Ninja Ultima Blender BL810.

Good luck everyone and please comment on what kind of prizes would you like to see in our future giveaways.