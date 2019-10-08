Windows update lets you answer Android calls on a PC

Windows

Microsoft has released a Windows 10 update that comes with the ability to answer phone calls to your Android phone on your PC. The Calls feature in Windows uses your computer's speakers, microphone and screen so you can answer incoming calls, make calls and decline calls. The Windows 10 Insider Preview Build 18999 (20H1) was launched as an early release Tuesday to Windows Insiders in the Fast ring.

Calls, which was first announced during Samsung Unpacked in August, can also send incoming calls to your phone's voicemail, access your recent call history through your PC and transfer calls between phone and PC.

Now playing: Watch this: Samsung Galaxy Fold, Microsoft Surface Duo and the future...

Android 7.0 or higher is needed for the feature to work, plus a Windows 10 PC with Bluetooth radio and a 19H1 build or newer. It also needs at minimum Windows 10 build 18362.356.

One known issue with the app currently is needing to unpair and pair your phone and PC again.

It will be rolled out to Windows Insiders in the coming days on 19H2 builds or newer.