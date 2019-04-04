Windows 10 May 2019 Update won't badger users with automatic updates

Microsoft

Microsoft announced today that its upcoming OS update, known as the Windows 10 May 2019 Update, will allow users to decide for themselves when to initiate the update. This is a change from previous practice, when users were not allowed to defer major software updates. The May 2019 Update will be available next week for users in the Windows Insider Program and roll out en masse in late May.

With this update, Microsoft is enabling users to still check for monthly quality and security updates while putting off major feature updates. When your device is getting close to no longer supporting your version of Windows 10, you will be notified when an update is available. You can defer this update for up to 35 days.

Other features include "intelligent active hours," in which you can manually schedule a time for your computer to avoid updating (during work hours, for example). If you're unsure what time to schedule, Windows Update will choose which hours based on your personal usage patterns. In addition, Microsoft will be adding a public dashboard of known bugs and fixes that you can keep track of, and it will apply machine learning to revamp how it prioritizes known issues.