Wi-Fi smart plugs: Get 4 for $18

Bestek

My last few attempts to share smart-plug deals have ended in rapid sellouts. Here's hoping this one is different... though I have my doubts.

That's because, for a limited time (and while supplies last), Bestek's 4-pack of smart plugs (with USB ports) is $17.99 with promo code PRCD7XGR. Regular price: $35.99. Update: Sigh... yep, they're gone as well. I promise you I'll find a smart-plug deal with more inventory!

If you click through and see something other than that 4-pack, it means Bestek's inventory is gone -- which is exactly what happened with the slightly different 2-pack that was also in this post until about five minutes ago. I'm desperately hoping these don't also disappear within minutes.

These plugs are on the bulky side, but that's because each one has a pair of USB ports. Handy, to be sure, but unfortunately, they're down-facing ports, which can be inconvenient. Same goes for the overall size of the plug: If you jack it into the top socket, it'll block the bottom one.

If you've never used outlets like these before, they connect to your home Wi-Fi network, thus affording control via an Android or iOS app. You can set schedules and timers -- great if you want to switch lamps on or off at designated times or if you've got a crock pot you want to kick on midway through the day.

Also of note: These are compatible with Amazon Echo and Google Home devices, meaning you can say things like, "Alexa, turn on the lamp in the living room."

The plugs are ETL-listed, according to Bestek, which is akin to UL certification. And they come with an 18-month warrranty.

One thing regarding the user reviews, which average out to an impressive 4.5 stars: Bestek actually has several different products on this same listing page, and it's impossible to say which ratings apply to which products. This is kind of a big fail on Amazon's part -- but I guess the overall-positive collective rating is good, at least?

I'll just leave it at this: If you've been waiting on a way to join the smart-home revolution, here's your chance to add smarts to lamps, appliances and whatnot for cheap. Really, really cheap.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Amazon's stupid-good Fire 7 tablet is normally $50. Right now it's on sale for $35. So that makes it... stupid-gooder?

Bonus deal No. 2: Never tried Pandora Premium before? Courtesy of Groupon, here's another chance to get three months absolutely free.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!