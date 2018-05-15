Whole Foods sales items get even cheaper for Amazon Prime members

Getty Images

Amazon on Tuesday introduced a new 10 percent discount on Whole Foods sales items. But you'll need to be a Prime member to get the deal.

The company said it will also start offering "weekly deep discounts on select best-selling items" for Prime members, too. The savings are only available in Whole Foods' Florida stores and they'll come to Whole Foods locations nationwide starting the summer.

The deals follow Amazon's move to cut Whole Foods prices for all its customers since it acquired the high-end grocer last year, trimming the cost of organic avocados, organic rotisserie chicken and hundreds of other items.

But, Amazon more recently has been working to use Whole Foods as a new way to entice people to join Prime. Earlier this year, it launched Prime Now two-hour deliveries from some Whole Foods stores and introduced a 5 percent discount on purchases using an Amazon Prime Visa credit card. It plans to make Prime the rewards program for Whole Foods, too.

The new discounts should also offer Prime members an added benefit to sticking with Amazon, after the company raised the annual fee for Prime from $99 to $119.

To get the discount, customers will need to download the Whole Foods app, sign in with their Amazon account and then scan the app's Prime code at checkout. Or, they can give their phone number at checkout instead.