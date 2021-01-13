Who let the dogs out? The MyQ Pet Portal smart doggie door did

Liftmaster/MyQ

CES

If you've been around the smart home space in recent years, you're probably familiar with MyQ and its smart garage products. The folks at MyQ brought a new smart door to CES 2021. The MyQ Pet Door is aimed at pet owners who want to automate their daily routines.

You can control the MyQ Pet Door remotely, and it includes live video streaming and two-way audio through the MyQ Pet Portal app. A special custom collar system can trigger the door too, if you want to hand over control to your dog or cat while you're at work.

Now playing: Watch this: MyQ's smart doggy door can open at your pup's command

That's all very cutting-edge, but this door needs to be professionally installed and it starts at $2,999 (about £2,200 or AU$3,850). Then again, that comes out to roughly $8 a day for one year, admittedly less than you'd pay a dog walker for a daily outing with your pooch.

Designed to replace an existing exterior door, the MyQ Pet Portal comes integrated in a select offering of Kolbe doors with multiple material and color options. In the bottom half of the standard door, you'll find the pet door, a panel that uses a smart, elevator-style mechanism to open and close.

Read more: Best smart garage door controllers for 2021: Chamberlain MyQ, Tailwind and more

Liftmaster/MyQ

The pet door element is designed to fit animals from 10 pounds to 90 pounds, and includes safety sensors so your pets won't get stuck. The custom Bluetooth sensor is worn on your pet's collar, and opens the door only for them and only at very close range. An auto-close and lock system triggers after your pet goes through the door, so no other animals (or ill-intentioned humans) can piggyback on the access.

A two-way camera with two-way audio that enables real-time and recorded footage of the door. In the MyQ Pet Portal app, you can customize alerts, set preferences for how animals can use the door and get daily use reports.

Liftmaster/MyQ

The MyQ Pet Portal is now available for preorder on MyQ's Pet Portal website.