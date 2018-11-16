We're giving away an HP Spectre x360 laptop

This is your chance to win* an new HP Spectre x360 Laptop!

We are kicking off this online sweepstakes during our live show, Best Holiday Deals 2018 to help you find the best bargains on the Internet just in time for Black Friday and Cyber Monday and to thank you for being the best audience in all cyberspace.

The HP Spectre x360 got 8.6 overall rating in our review and our editors praise its design and add that it "has a great keyboard and trackpad, a sharp HD display and an above-average sound system. Battery life with this display is great, and its performance is top notch." This particular model comes with a 13.3-inch FHD touch display, eight-generation Intel Core i5 processor, an HP Pen, Windows 10 Home 64 and more. You can read the full review below:

To enter this giveaway you need to fill out the form below after reading the official rules and accepting the terms and conditions. You can increase your chances of winning by using the unique link you will get after signing up for the sweepstakes. You just need to share your link with your friends; each one of them who signs up will earn you 10 more entries. You can also join our social media channels or download our app for additional entries. Good luck!

CNET's Holiday Gift Guide: The place to find the best tech gifts for 2018.

Best Black Friday 2018 deals: The best discounts we've found so far