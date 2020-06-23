WatchOS 7 includes a new Apple Watch hand-washing feature for COVID-19 protection

CNET

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website

As part of its new WatchOS 7 software, Apple's wearable device, the Apple Watch, will automatically detect when you start washing your hands. It will then time how long you scrub in front of the sink. The device does this by listening for the sounds of running water and bubbling suds.

And for those who are a little impatient, the smartwatch will provide gentle prompts to continue washing for the recommended 20 seconds. After all, keeping up good hygiene during a pandemic is always the right call.

The company announced the news at Monday's keynote start for its online Worldwide Developers Conference. Here's everything Apple announced at WWDC 2020.