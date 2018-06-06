Fathers Day in the US is Sunday, June 17. And May and June is the height of graduation season.
What I'm saying is: You have gift needs. And CNET, thankfully, has answers.
We already have extensive buying guides for dads and for grads. But we're taking it up a notch.
On Monday, June 11 at 2 p.m. ET or 11 a.m. PT, we're bringing together CNET's Brian Cooley, Lexy Savvides and The Cheapskate himself, Rick Broida, for a one-hour live video show. They'll be talking about the best gift ideas for dads and grads -- and anyone else, for that matter -- and sharing some special deals along the way.
Among the highlights:
- We'll be giving away an iPhone 8
- We'll have exclusive discounts on laptops from a top brand
- A special prize for one lucky CNET member
We'll have more info soon.
In the meantime, bookmark this page (we'll add the video here) and mark your calendars: Monday, June 11 at 2 p.m. ET or 11 a.m. PT.
See you then!
