Walmart will stock your fridge with groceries while you're not home

Walmart

A new service from Walmart will bring groceries straight from the store to your refrigerator. All that's needed is a little trust.

As part of Walmart's new InHome Delivery service, the retailer's associates will deliver groceries right into a home or garage refrigerator, according to a release Friday. Customers don't have to be home during deliveries.

Announcing Walmart InHome Delivery, a simple way to order fresh groceries and have them delivered directly into your kitchen or garage fridge. 🛒 🏡 🙌 Read more here: https://t.co/e2xxxzG8OB pic.twitter.com/5jfEKNwcTR — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) June 7, 2019

Walmart customers will be able to select the InHome option and a delivery date when ordering groceries online. An employee will then pick up the items at the store, deliver them to the house and organize them efficiently in the refrigerator, Walmart said.

To gain access to the home, customers will need to have a smart device that allows remote one-time access. As for concerns over having strangers in the home, Walmart said employees will be equipped with a wearable camera that can be viewed live or accessed at a later time. Deliveries will be made by associates who've worked at the local store for at least a year.

InHome Delivery will launch in three cities this fall: Pittsburgh; Kansas City, Missouri; and Vero Beach, Florida. The retailer hasn't yet disclosed how much the delivery service will cost.

In 2017, Amazon revealed its in-home, in-car, and in-garage delivery for packages called Amazon Key. This past April saw a big increase in the number of cities where the service is available and plans to offer more than just access for deliveries such as access for home cleaning, dog walkers and repairs.

Walmart didn't immediately reply to a request for additional comment.