CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

PS5 at Walmart WandaVision Disney Plus release date Birth of a magnetar PS5 inventory Miles Morales Black Friday 2020 ads Second stimulus check

Walmart site goes down as PS5 orders go up

"Oh deer." People rushed to order Sony's next-gen console on launch day, but the retailer's site apparently buckled under the pressure.

Listen
- 00:29
screen-shot-2020-11-12-at-12-12-52-pm.png
Screenshot by CNET

Walmart is making its PS5 inventory available to buy on its site in several timeslots Thursday, but its site got overwhelmed by customers rushing to buy Sony's next-gen PlayStation during the first wave. CNET staffers and people on social media reported having the console in their cart with shipping info before the site crashed and said it was out of stock.

A message on Walmart's site read: "Oh deer. The whole North Pole is trying to save big right now, so please try again in a moment. Yule love our holiday deals."

Unlike some other retailers, Walmart has said it will make its PS5 inventory available in segments throughout the day. The next batch should be available at 3 p.m ET/ 12 p.m. PT, followed by more later in the day. Walmart is offering the $400 digital-only version of the PS5 as well as the $500 model with Blu-ray. 

The new console is expected to sell out quickly at every major retailer

Walmart didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Now playing: Watch this: PS5 review: full breakdown of all the new features
17:44

More on PS5