Walmart site goes down as PS5 orders go up

Walmart is making its PS5 inventory available to buy on its site in several timeslots Thursday, but its site got overwhelmed by customers rushing to buy Sony's next-gen PlayStation during the first wave. CNET staffers and people on social media reported having the console in their cart with shipping info before the site crashed and said it was out of stock.

A message on Walmart's site read: "Oh deer. The whole North Pole is trying to save big right now, so please try again in a moment. Yule love our holiday deals."

Unlike some other retailers, Walmart has said it will make its PS5 inventory available in segments throughout the day. The next batch should be available at 3 p.m ET/ 12 p.m. PT, followed by more later in the day. Walmart is offering the $400 digital-only version of the PS5 as well as the $500 model with Blu-ray.

The new console is expected to sell out quickly at every major retailer.

Walmart didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.