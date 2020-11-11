If you've been waiting for the PS5 for a year or so, today is your very own Black Friday and Boxing Day celebration all rolled into one -- Thursday, Nov. 12, is when the PS5 is officially available in the US. Sony is making both versions of the console available simultaneously: a $400 digital-only version and a $500 model with Blu-ray. (As we have recommended before, if you don't need the optical drive for games or movies, we recommend you go with the $400 one.)
To be clear, we fully expect every major retailer to sell out quickly. We'd be surprised if the national stockpile of PS5s survives the day. But unlike other stores, Walmart has already vowed (in a tweet to a customer) to make its inventory available in segments throughout the day.
The bottom line? Now you know when to open your browser and get ready to click:
ET: Noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m., 9 p.m.
CT: 11 a.m., 2 p.m., 5 p.m., 8 p.m.
MT: 10 a.m., 1 p.m. 4 p.m., 7 p.m.
PT: 9 a.m., noon, 3 p.m., 6 p.m.
To make it a little easier to quickly get to the product page, here are both versions of the PS5:
This is the less pricey Digital Edition, which has an 825GB SSD but lacks the optical drive. If you have a good broadband connection, your money is best spent right here.
The cream of the PlayStation crop, this console includes an 825GB SSD and Blu-ray optical drive.
Full PS5 coverage
- PS5 review: Sony built a space-age game console for your next-gen dreams
- The best PS5 games you'll need to play
- PS5 vs. Xbox Series X: The next-gen consoles we're buying and why
CNET's deal team scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.
Discuss: Buy the Sony PS5 at Walmart today: Here are the best 4 times to check online
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.