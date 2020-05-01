Walmart expands two-hour Express delivery to help during coronavirus

Walmart

As the coronavirus continues to leave people confined to their homes, Walmart has expanded a new two-hour delivery option to help people shop in its stores remotely. The new service, called Express Delivery, aims to bring items from a store to a customer's door in "less than two hours."

Walmart has been experimenting with Express Delivery, piloting the service in 100 stores since mid-April. In a post on its website the company writes that the service, which will cost $10 extra on top of any existing delivery charge, will "expand to nearly 1,000 stores in early May and will be available in nearly 2,000 total stores in the following weeks."

With the new delivery option, Walmart says shoppers will be able to "order across more than 160,000 items" from the retail giant's portfolio of "food, consumables and general merchandise assortment such as groceries, everyday essentials, toys and electronics."

The new service can be found at walmart.com/grocery or in the Walmart app.

It's Walmart's latest response to the coronavirus, but also to Amazon's Prime Now, which similarly offers two-hour delivery to its members. Amazon offers free delivery on orders above $35, with a $5 delivery fee for those below that threshold. Amazon Prime Now is available over 90 cities and markets across the country.