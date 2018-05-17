Getty Images

Several Verizon customers in New York and New Jersey reportedly found that the company began defining usage limits on their DSL service on its website, according to consumer group Stop the Cap.

High-speed internet showed a cap of 150GB usage, while high-speed internet enhanced showed a cap of 250GB. According to the report, only existing customers in sections of upstate New York and New Jersey who were looking to change or upgrade their current DSL package could see the data allowances.

Verizon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.