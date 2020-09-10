US Treasury sanctions three Russians for ties to IRA 'troll factory'

Getty Images

The US Treasury Department announced Thursday it's sanctioning four individuals for attempting to interfere with US elections on behalf of Russia. Three of the people sanctioned work for the Internet Research Agency, or the IRA, according to the Treasury. US intelligence agencies and investigative reports have found the IRA enlists workers to create fake accounts on social media platforms and pose as Americans, infiltrating real activist communities and sowing division. The company is believed by US intelligence agencies to be under orders from the Russian government.

Artem Lifshits, Anton Andreyev, and Darya Aslanova are the Russian nationals named in the Treasury's sanctions "for having acted or purported to act for or on behalf of, directly or indirectly, the IRA." The sanctions also include Andrii Derkach, a member of Ukraine's parliament who the Treasury says is a Russian agent attempting to plant falsified stories in the US media to undermine the campaign of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

"Derkach has directly or indirectly engaged in, sponsored, concealed, or otherwise been complicit in foreign interference in an attempt to undermine the upcoming 2020 U.S. presidential election," the Treasury announcement said.

The Russian Embassy in the US didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Treasury Department has previously sanctioned Russian financier Yevgeniy Prigozhin for his alleged ties to the IRA. In 2017, a statement from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence described the organization as part of a broader effort by the Russian government to interfere with the 2016 presidential election. That effort also allegedly included creating fake news stories, as well as hacking into the emails of political operatives and leaking documents to the news organizations, or publishing them on their own websites.

In response to criticism of its response to concerns over influence campaigns in 2016, Facebook and other social media companies have taken down accounts tied to the IRA, and taken measures to quickly identify and take down new campaigns from Russia and several other countries.

Thursday's sanctions add to indications that Russian operatives are trying to undermine the 2020 presidential election as well. The agency's actions add Lifshits, Andreyev, Aslanova and Derkach to the Specially Designated Nationals list, which blocks their assets and bars people in the US from doing business with them.