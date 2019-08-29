US senators call on Amazon to investigate its unsafe inventory

SOPA Images/Getty Images

Three Democratic US senators sent a letter to Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on Thursday, calling for a "sweeping internal investigation" into unsafe and banned products listed on its website.

"Unquestionably, Amazon is falling short of its commitment to keeping safe those consumers who use its massive platform," the letter said.

The letter was in response to an extensive investigative story from the Wall Street Journal that detailed thousands of problematic product listings on Amazon's site, including infant sleeping mats Amazon itself had banned for danger of suffocation, motorcycle helmets that didn't pass safety standards and supplements that contained illegally imported prescription drugs. In many cases, the listings the Journal reported on lacked required warning labels, including over 6,000 listings for balloons that didn't have choking-hazard warnings.

After being presented with the Journal's findings, Amazon made changes to listings or removed some altogether, though the Journal was able to find similar products pop up again.

The investigation highlights how Amazon's marketplace has perhaps grown too large for Amazon to properly control, with questionable, banned and unsafe products cropping up faster than Amazon can monitor them. The company now lists hundreds of millions of products online, helping it to become the go-to source for product searches and the world's largest online retailer. But, in its effort to provide so many products, especially through independent sellers, it may now lack the same control over its inventory as a more traditional retailer like Walmart or Target.

Independent third-party sellers accounted for nearly 60 percent of merchandise sold on Amazon last year, the company said.