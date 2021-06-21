Univision plans to launch its own paid streaming service in 2022

Univision

Univision is joining the streaming wars. On Monday the company announced that it has plans to launch a streaming service of its own next year that it says will be home to the "largest offering of originally produced Spanish-language content."

The new service, which does not yet have a name, will have two options: a free ad-supported tier as well as a "premium subscription" level. The free option will be "anchored by Univision's current free Spanish-language streaming service, PrendeTV" and have "over 40,000 hours" of content including "select originals, major studio films, premium Spanish-language titles, an expanded live sports offering and a unique 24/7 news service."

PrendeTV, the company's current free service, first launched in March.

Those paying for the premium tier, for which pricing has yet to be announced, will gain access to "more than 6,000 hours of Spanish-language content," with Univision touting that it will have "more than 30 original productions exclusively on the service within its first year."

The company says that the brand, pricing and exact launch date for its streaming service will be revealed after it closes its merger with Mexico-based media company Televisa later this year. The new streaming option will launch in the US and in Latin America at some point in 2022.