Unboxing the new Pencil-ready Apple iPad

At Apple's education-themed event in Chicago on Tuesday, the biggest news was a new version of the 9.7-inch iPad, last updated in June.
This new version keeps the same basic look and price: $329, £319 or AU$469 for most people; $299 for US students, teachers and schools. But it adds both a faster A10 CPU and support for the Apple Pencil stylus, previously only compatible with the iPad Pro.
But, that Pencil is still a $99 (£89, AU$145) sold-separately accessory, as is the less expensive and nonpressure-sensitive version from Logitech, called the Crayon.
With your new iPad, you get the tablet itself, available in silver, gold or space gray, a Lightning-to-USB cable and a USB power adapter (12-watt). That's a standard loadout for recent iPad models.
I opened it up while at Chicago's Lane Tech College Prep High School. Since then, I've been using it and downloading a bunch of apps.
Here's a more detailed new iPad hands-on. And be sure to check out our latest Apple coverage here. A review is coming soon.
