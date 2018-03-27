CNET también está disponible en español.

At an event in Chicago, Apple announced an new iPad aimed at students and teachers. It will cost $329 or $299 for schools.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET

It has a 9.7-inch display, 8-megapixel camera and comes with 32GB of storage.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET

The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET

The iPad has an A10 Fusion processor.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET

It will come with the Pages, Numbers and Keynote.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET

The apps have updated templates.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET

And all three apps support a collaboration between multiple students.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET

The iPad comes with 200GB of iCloud storage for students.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET

There are nearly 200,000 iOS apps made for education.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET

The new iPad will also support augmented reality (AR). Here a student can dissect a frog, without actually dissecting a frog.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET

The Schoolwork app makes it easy for teachers to assign students a specific activity and monitor their process.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET

Everyone Can Create is a new curriculum by Apple focused on creative tools and apps.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET

It has cross-subject support in four areas: Music, video, photography, drawing.

Caption by / Photo by James Martin/CNET
