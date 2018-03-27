CNET también está disponible en español.
At an event in Chicago, Apple announced an new iPad aimed at students and teachers. It will cost $329 or $299 for schools.
It has a 9.7-inch display, 8-megapixel camera and comes with 32GB of storage.
The new iPad supports the Apple Pencil.
The iPad has an A10 Fusion processor.
It will come with the Pages, Numbers and Keynote.
The apps have updated templates.
And all three apps support a collaboration between multiple students.
The iPad comes with 200GB of iCloud storage for students.
There are nearly 200,000 iOS apps made for education.
The new iPad will also support augmented reality (AR). Here a student can dissect a frog, without actually dissecting a frog.
The Schoolwork app makes it easy for teachers to assign students a specific activity and monitor their process.
Everyone Can Create is a new curriculum by Apple focused on creative tools and apps.
It has cross-subject support in four areas: Music, video, photography, drawing.