Unbelievable Google Nest Hub, Home Mini and GE Smart Bulb bundle: $99

Google

Google just unveiled a killer bundle to kick-start your smart home. Hub, check. Smart speaker and light bulb, check. Seriously good price, check!

For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Google Nest Hub, Google Home Mini and GE C-Life Smart Bulb are just $99. To put that in perspective, the Nest Hub (formerly known as the Home Hub) currently sells for $129 all by itself. The Mini and GE bulb combo, also known as the Smart Light Starter Kit, usually costs $55.

In case you're keeping score at home, the Nest Hub is Google's recently rebranded screen-equipped smart assistant; it was previously known as the Home Hub. It has a 7-inch display and no built-in camera, unlike the just-launched Nest Hub Max, which has a 10-inch screen and a camera.

I'm not intimately familiar with it, so I'll turn you over to CNET's Google Home Hub review. (Remember: The Nest Hub is the same thing, just with a different name.) I'll just add that you can choose between four different colors for this bundle.

As for the Google Home Mini, it probably needs no introduction -- but I'll steer you to CNET's review there as well. Spoiler alert: Both the Home Hub and Mini are very good products. Put the former in, say, your kitchen and the latter in maybe your bedroom, and you're well on your way to smart-home goodness.

The GE C-Life bulb, meanwhile, is a pretty basic smart LED bulb, one you can control by voice or smartphone app. Here's CNET's review of a C by GE Starter Pack, which will give you a good idea what you're getting. Thankfully, you can add other bulbs into the smart-home mix if you decide you don't want to stick with the C system.

I'm thinking this bundle would make a great gift for Dad or a grad. Your thoughts?

Now playing: Watch this: Google Home Hub comes up big as a smart home control...

Bonus Deal: Sweet deal on a 3-terabyte portable hard drive and free case

WD

Hey, is that 3 terabytes of storage in your pocket, or are you just happy to see this deal?

For a limited time, the WD My Passport Ultra 3TB portable hard drive is just $78.99 with promo code WDJUNECASE. When you add it to your cart and apply that code, you'll also get a free zippered carrying case. It normally runs $100 and currently sells for $89 at Amazon (not including the case, which is a $20 value).

Available in black-gray or white-gold, the My Passport Ultra is a pocket-friendly USB 3.0 drive that comes with security and backup software and a 3-year warranty.

It comes formatted for Windows, but can be reformatted as needed for other operating systems.

Bonus deal: Save $50 on the Apple Watch Series 4

Sarah Tew/CNET

Another gift idea for Dad or grad: an Apple Watch. Yes, I know, they're crazy-expensive, but there are occasional deals to be had. For example, the Apple Watch Series 3 continues to sell at Walmart for $199, a full $80 less than Apple's list price.

That's an excellent option for most iPhone owners, but if you're thinking about a gift for an older dad, one who might benefit from the Series 4's heart-monitoring capabilities, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 4 40mm GPS for $349 -- one of the best deals I've seen yet on that model.

You can also save $50 on the 44mm model, which is on sale for $379. Either way, you're getting a watch with fairly revolutionary ECG capabilities, which have already saved some lives by detecting heartbeat irregularities.

My one caveat: Certain aspects of the Apple Watch are not intuitive, so the aforementioned older dad might have some trouble learning to use it. Honestly, I often struggle with the UI myself -- and I'm only a middle-age dad.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on PCs, phones, gadgets and much more. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter!

Mentioned Above Google Home Mini (Chalk) $29 CNET may get a commission from retail offers.