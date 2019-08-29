Amazon

This deal can't possibly last long, so I'll jump right to it. For a limited time, and while supplies last, Kohl's is offering two 2nd-generation Amazon Echo smart speakers for $79.99 shipped (plus tax) -- a price that also nets you $15 in Kohl's Cash to use before Sept. 11. Regular price for one of these bad-boys: $100. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Right now, it appears all three color options -- charcoal, heather gray and sandstone -- are available, though the latter appears to be limited to in-store pickup.

A week before Prime Day, you could snag a single Echo for $50, but this two-fer deal yields the best per-unit price I can recall seeing. Indeed, this is making me think seriously about replacing a couple Echo Dots, which are fine but obviously don't match the bigger, louder, better sound quality afforded here.

Read CNET's Amazon Echo 2nd-gen review if you want to learn more about the product. My take: You could grab one for yourself and another to gift later this year, and come out way ahead of even Black Friday pricing.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: This Logitech-like Bluetooth keyboard for phones and tablets is just $19.49

Can a tablet take the place of a laptop? A keyboard goes a long way toward making that possible. There are plenty of options out there, but I've always been a fan of Logitech's K480, which has a little slot along the top edge to prop up your tablet (or phone).

iClever

It's $50, though, but there are inexpensive alternatives. Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the iClever Bluetooth Keyboard is $19.49 when you clip the on-page 5%-off coupon and apply promo code 4SGL2GHM at checkout. Regular price: $30.

Similar to the K480, the iClever keyboard can pair with three different devices, including not only phones and tablets, but also Macs and PCs -- pretty much anything that supports a Bluetooth keyboard. iClever promises up to 70 hours of operation before it needs recharging.

As noted, there are plenty of similar options available, but many, if not most, start at $30. Here's your chance to score something for around 33% less.

Now playing: Watch this: The new, cheaper Amazon Echo is more tempting than ever

