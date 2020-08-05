Unagi rolls out an electric scooter subscription service

Sarah Tew/CNET

Unagi, a scooter company that found a home on our list of best electric scooters, announced Wednesday a subscription-based service called Unagi All-Access, commencing in New York and Los Angeles with more cities to come. The subscription doesn't require a contract and can be canceled at any time. Within 24 hours, Unagi will assemble and deliver your new mobility machine -- and also show you how to properly operate it and introduce best practices for riding safely.

There are two options for potential subscribers. For the month-to-month service, you pay $39, but if you would rather pay annually, it will run you $34 a month. In addition to the subscription fees, there's a one-time $50 setup fee. However, the monthly subscription fee covers wear and tear along with any possible malfunctions. The company stands by this new service and promises if your scooter does need repairs, Unagi will replace it within 24 hours to limit downtime. The company also includes theft insurance with an $85 deductible.

The subscription includes the company's latest model, the Unagi E500 scooter. Do note, the scooters don't come with a helmet but riding with protection is strongly recommended.