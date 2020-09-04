Best cheap e-bikes and electric scooters under $500

There's a wide range of e-bikes and electric scooters available at an equally wide range of prices. The more you spend, the better the bells and whistles get as does performance. However, that doesn't mean there aren't deals to be found. Here's a list of the best electric rideables I've tested for $500 or less.

You'll find both e-bikes and electric scooters on this list. Most of them are designed for short-distance trips, like getting you through that last mile of your commute or a quick errand. They aren't meant for a long-distance traveler nor for any speed demons.

Because of their popularity right now and production slowdowns due to COVID-19, availability can be hit or miss. I've listed the prices they normally sell for, too, so you can keep an eye out for price gougers. In spite of all this, you might be able to hunt down a sale or two this holiday weekend. For example, Turboant is currently running a sale on its Turboant X7 Pro Electric Scooter. It's normally $700, but is listed for $500 through the weekend. I've just got my hands on one for testing and will have a review here soon but it seems like a solid deal at its sale price.

Sarah Tew/CNET Great for a commuter with limited storage space. The Swagtron EB5 Pro is a folding pedal-assist bicycle with an electric motor that also has its own throttle (so you don't really have to pedal at all). With a full battery, it can travel up to 15 miles at a speed of 15 mph. This folding electric bicycle is a single speed, and you can even turn all the powered features off and use it like a regular bike. It weighs a solid 37 pounds and the seat supports riders up to 264 pounds, but when the seat is folded down, this ride is surprisingly small. See our Swagtron EB5 Pro gallery.

Sarah Tew The Levy Electric Scooter slides into this list due to its price-to-practicality ratio. An electric scooter that can hit 18 mph, costs around $500, weighs just under 30 pounds and has a removable battery is a pretty good all-around deal. Levy also has scooters available for rent through its iOS and Android app. The Levy has air-filled tires that make for a comfortable ride. The battery is located in the steering tube, unlike a lot of other scooters, so you get some body flexibility similar to a longboard for those bumpy roads. I really appreciate that the battery is removable as well. Anyone with a yard or stairs can leave it locked, and remove the battery to take into charge. The Levy is rated to travel about 15 miles on a full charge but that's not at top speed. I would say most riders would get realistically about seven to 10 miles. But because it's removable, you can buy a second battery for $139 and carry it with you. For a closer look, check out our gallery of the Levy Electric Scooter.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Swagtron Swagger 5 Elite is the least expensive product on this list, and that's its greatest feature. This folding e-scooter doesn't outperform any of the products mentioned here, but at $299 it's hard to complain about it not being the best electric scooter in the overall marketplace. It has a single 250-watt motor that doesn't put out much torque but can reach a smooth ride speed of 14 to 16 mph. The listed travel distance is approximately 11 miles on a fully charged battery, with a lithium-ion battery that will charge in 3.5 hours. The maximum weight supported is 320 pounds and the e-scooter weighs 26 pounds. Although it supports larger riders, due to its low-powered motor, you may get a slower takeoff and slowdowns on inclines. It may also lose its charge faster. See our gallery of the Swagtron Swagger 5 Elite.