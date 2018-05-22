Twitter is ending support for Xbox, Roku and Android TV on May 24

SOPA Images/Getty

Perhaps Twitter isn't meant for your TV. Twitter announced that it's ending support for its Xbox, Roku and Android TV apps on May 24. The social media company suggests you use Twitter on your computer or device instead.

These versions of Twitter all use a streamer or console to run on your TV. There are other ways to get Twitter on the big screen (in case you're into that) including Twitter for Apple TV and Twitter for Amazon Fire TV. TechCrunch reports that these two TV apps aren't going anywhere (yet).

This may be part of a bigger attempt to get more people experiencing Twitter in the traditional way -- through a phone or computer. In the past Twitter has contested use of third-party Twitter apps and removed support for platforms like Twitter for Apple Watch.

