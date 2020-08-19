Wyze

Most Wyze smart-home products are already insanely cheap, so discounts are rare. Here's the first one ever on a worthwhile door upgrade: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the . It normally sells for $108. (Wyze proper sells it for $100, plus $8 for shipping.) Many other such products, including most of those on CNET's list of the best smart locks, sell for at least $200.

Unlike many smart locks, this one works with existing deadbolts ("most" of them, according to Wyze). That's a great option for renters, who probably aren't allowed to change their locks, but it's also just convenient for homeowners who don't want the added hassle.

The Wyze Lock offers all the desirable smart-lock smarts. For example, it will automatically unlock when you approach (with your phone, natch) and lock again when you close the door. It can notify you if your door has been left open and show you a complete history of door locking and unlocking. (The app allows you to share access with family members and friends.) And it supports Alexa voice controls; Google Assistant support is in the works.

Don't want to limit yourself to app- and voice-based controls? You can . It's wireless, battery-powered, backlit and easy to program.

CNET hasn't reviewed the Wyze Lock, but ratings on Amazon and elsewhere around the interwebs are quite positive. Take note that it does require a Wi-Fi gateway module (included), so you'll need an available AC outlet near the door.

Your thoughts?

Two MacBook Pro USB hub deals, starting at $13

Choetech

If you're working (or schooling) from home and using a MacBook Pro, it's time to consider a USB hub -- something that can greatly expand those two USB-C ports. Such hubs can run upwards of $60, but I've got two considerably cheaper options.

First up: Amazon seller Jieson (and only that seller) has the when you clip the on-page 7%-off coupon and then apply promo code UFQG9T4C at checkout. Note that the coupon may disappear soon (resulting in a $14.98 total price, still great), and that the code will work only with Jieson. If you see a different seller, it's likely because Jieson's inventory has run out.

The hub plugs directly into your MacBook and adds the following: two USB-C ports (effectively replacing the ones it uses), two USB 3.0 ports, one 4K HDMI output, an SD card reader and a microSD card reader.

Need more? Amazon seller Alter Official has the when you clip the on-page 10%-off coupon and then apply promo code XKOTZA2F at checkout.

This hub isn't a sidecar; it relies on a short cord to plug into the MacBook's two ports. From there you get pretty much the same expansion options as from the Choetech hub, plus a second HDMI output and an Ethernet port.

Amazon sells bajillions of hubs similar to these two, many of them priced quite a bit higher. It's hard to say if one is better than another, so I say look for the best deal. Something like this, it either works or it doesn't.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.