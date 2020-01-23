Trump had his biggest presidential Twitter day as he reacted to his impeachment trial

Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Donald Trump tweeted up a storm Wednesday, sending more microblogging messages than on any other day of his presidency. He sent 142 tweets to his 71.4 million followers, with the majority of those being retweets slamming his impeachment trial, according to Trump indexing site Factbase.

The president's day started in Davos, Switzerland, where he was attending the World Economic Forum along with other world leaders, so his first retweet -- a conservative author's comment on the trial -- came at 12 a.m. ET (6 a.m. in Davos). His last retweet, a Georgia Republician's criticism of the trial, was sent at 6:18 p.m. ET, after he'd flown back to Washington, D.C.

Heading back to Washington from @Davos , Switzerland. Very successful (for USA) trip! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 22, 2020

His previous presidential record for tweets in one day came on Dec. 12, 2019, as the House Judiciary Committee debated articles of impeachment against him.

However, the biggest day of Trump's overall Twitter career came a little more than two years before he became president. On Jan. 4, 2015, as the 14th season of his reality TV show The Apprentice premiered, he tweeted 147 times. He had fewer than 3 million followers at the time, the Washington Post noted.