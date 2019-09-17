Tinder reportedly tinkering with original video content

Photo Illustration by Avishek Das/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Tinder apparently has a story to tell, but it's not a love story, at least not this time. The mobile dating app is experimenting with original scripted video content and has just wrapped up filming on its first TV series, Reuters reports.

The series centers on an "apocalyptic" storyline, but there is a relationship subplot, a source tells the news agency. Tinder didn't immediately respond to a request for comment but told Reuters that the series is the first step toward a larger the company plans to reveal in the near future. The production is reportedly Tinder's first effort toward creating an online platform for scripted video content.

Offering original programming has become an increasingly popular way for to attract and retain customers. Walmart is reportedly developing subscription video platform to go up against Netflix and e-commerce rival Amazon. Airbnb is also said to be working to enter the original content business.

Original content can be tricky though. In 2015, invested in an effort to produce its own original content but shuttered the effort just a few months later.